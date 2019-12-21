Several Dead In Apartment Fire That Forced Residents To Jump Out Windows
Las Vegas, Nev. A deadly apartment fire has killed at least six people in Las Vegas. Authorities say a fire happened early Saturday in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas, where residents were apparently using their stoves for heat. A fire department spokesman says some residents were forced to jump from upper-floor windows to escape the heavy smoke. Firefighters arriving at the scene began treating the injured and using ladders to rescue numerous people hanging from windows. The spokesman says the fire started in the area of a first-floor apartment’s stove and appears to be accidental. While trying to escape the flames, a door was apparently left open, which allowed the fire to spread outside of the apartment where it started. Officials say if that door was closed, it could’ve kept the fire contained to just the one unit.