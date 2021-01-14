Seven Shootings In Less Than 12 Hours In Portland
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore. — There were at least seven shootings in Portland between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning.
Bullets hit three homes and cars near Northeast 121st and Thompson right around 1:00am. Children were inside one of the homes and a couple sleeping in another had a round pierce their bedroom. Investigators say multiple firearms were shot off.
Three people were wounded at Northeast 111th and Sandy just after 1:30 this morning. The victims drove off before police arrived. Two men and a woman showed up at a hospital. One of them had serious injuries. There is no information about a suspect.
Officers responded to gunfire at four locations in Northeast Portland and three more in Southeast.
Also on Wednesday, a gun was fired into the air on Northeast Cully near Skidmore around 2:40pm.
Shots were fired on Southeast 136th Avenue north of Powell on two separate occasions just after 9:00pm and again nearly four hours later.
Just before 10:00pm, a woman was detained for assault at an apartment on Southeast 146th just south of Burnside after shots were heard.
In another case, it’s believed the occupants of two vehicles shot at each other near Northeast 8th & Tillamook around 11:15pm.
There have been 45 shots fired calls in the city this year and 13 people have been wounded, an average of one person a day.