Seven Shootings. Four Victims. Zero Arrests.

Portland, Ore. – In the first six hours of 2020, there were seven shootings in Portland. There were four victims total, no updates on their conditions. Still no arrests. Two shootings happened near Northeast 148th and Fremont. Two were near downtown. Two happened in Southeast, one near 124th and Powell, another near 112th and Division. The seventh shooting was in North Portland. All within about five hours of each other. Police don’t believe any of these shootings are connected.
The Portland Police Bureau’s Gun Violence Reduction Team (GVRT) investigated 7 overnight shootings throughout the city of Portland. In total, 4 people were shot and Investigators recovered and processed more than 90 cartridge casings.
The first shooting occurred near the 4000 block of Southwest Macadam Avenue around 12:08 a.m. Investigators recovered and processed more than 40 cartridge casings at the scene. There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.
The second shooting occurred near the 12400 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard around 12:21 a.m. One victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital. The victim sustained serious injuries, but is expected to survive. No arrests have been made.
The third shooting was a walk-in victim at an area hospital. The location and circumstances of this shooting remain under investigation.
The fourth shooting occurred near the 600 block of Southeast Alder Street around 1:37 a.m. Investigators located evidence of gunfire at the scene. There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.
The fifth shooting occurred near the 11200 block of Southeast Division Street around 3:13 a.m. Investigators recovered more than 40 cartridge casings from multiple firearms. There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made. Refer to this morning’s press release for more details including photos of the crime scene.
The sixth shooting occurred near the 3500 block of Northeast 148th Avenue around 3:59 a.m. Two victims suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to an area hospital. The victim’s conditions are not being released at this time. No arrests have been made. Refer to this morning’s press release for more information.
The seventh shooting occurred near the 9600 block of North Woolsey Avenue around 5:32 a.m. Investigators located evidence of gunfire at the scene. There were no reported injuries and no arrests have been made.
There is no indication that these shootings are connected. GVRT detectives are following up on all of them and are asking for the public’s help. If anyone witnessed any of these events, or has other knowledge about what happened, they’re asked to call or e-mail. If anyone has video surveillance in these areas that might have captured what happened or any suspect information, they’re asked to check their recordings. If they find anything that could help, please save it and share it with investigators.
Anyone with information about these, or any, gun crimes in the City of Portland is encouraged to provide information to the Portland Police Bureau’s Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106 or email information to GunTaskForce@portlandoregon.gov .
Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube should be shared with investigators as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects.
If you see a gun crime in progress, call 9-1-1.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.
Submit an anonymous tip:
Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
Call 503-823-HELP (4357)