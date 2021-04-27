Seven People Shot At Candlelight Vigil
Gresham Ore – Seven people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at a candlelight vigil at 174th and Stark Street in Gresham.
The vigil was being held for Alejandra Barajas who was shot and killed at that location Sunday.
Police say that during Monday’s vigil, two groups started shooting at each other.
The SUV was last seen traveling west on SE Stark ST. The suspects are currently at large.
In the meantime, the victims were transported to local area hospitals and are expected to survive. This investigation is on-going. If you or anyone you know have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Gresham Police.