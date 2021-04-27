      Weather Alert

Seven People Shot At Candlelight Vigil

Apr 27, 2021 @ 5:42am

Gresham Ore – Seven people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired at a candlelight vigil at 174th and Stark Street in Gresham.

The vigil was being held for Alejandra Barajas who was shot and killed at that location Sunday.

Police say that during Monday’s vigil, two groups started shooting at each other.

The SUV was last seen traveling west on SE Stark ST. The suspects are currently at large.

In the meantime, the victims were transported to local area hospitals and are expected to survive. This investigation is on-going. If you or anyone you know have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Gresham Police.

TAGS
Gresham gun violence Shooting
Popular Posts
Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin Guilty On All Charges In George Floyd's Murder
Washington County Moved To High Risk For COVID-19
City Of Auburn, Washington Passes Trespass Ordinance For Houseless People Who Refuse Help
Police In Columbus, Ohio Kill Teen Who Attacked Two With Knife
COVID-19 Surging In Clark County