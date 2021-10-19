Seven Oregonians To Be Interviewed For Oregon’s U.S. Attorney Position

PORTLAND, Ore. – Seven Oregonians will be interviewed by a committee of Senators to be the state’s next U.S. Attorney.
Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced Tuesday that making the list are Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Craig Gabriel, Joseph Huynh, Natalie Wight, and Rachel Sowray, along with Portland attorney Vivek Kothari, Rise Partnership in Portland attorney Vamshi Reddi, and Deschutes County D.A. John Hummel.
Acting U.S. Attorney Scott Asphaug has led the office since Billy J. Williams resigned at the Biden Administration’s request last February.
Anybody who wants to weigh in with the selection committee about any of the seven applicants should send their comments to [email protected]senate.gov by Friday November 5th, 2021.
All comments will be shared confidentially with all members of the selection committee.