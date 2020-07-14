Seven More Oregonians Die From COVID-19, 380 More People Have Virus
PORTLAND, Ore. – Tuesday marks the deadliest day from COVID-19 since April 28th.
Seven more Oregonians have died from the virus, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
That brings the state’s total death count to 244 people.
All seven people had underlying medical conditions.
Meanwhile, 380 more people either have the virus or are presumed to have it.
That brings the state’s total tally to 12,805 new cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (9), Douglas (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (7), Jefferson (2), Josephine (6), Klamath (2), Lane (8), Linn (2), Malheur (35), Marion (46), Morrow (7), Multnomah (76), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (76), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (53), and Yamhill (6).
292,651 people have tested negative for the virus.
235 people are hospitalized by the virus, while 35 people are on a ventilator.
3,129 people are considered recovered.