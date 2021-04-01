      Weather Alert

Seven Feet Of Snow To Be Removed From Washington Highway

Apr 1, 2021 @ 10:52am

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) – The state Department of Transportation is set to begin clearing Highway 20 over the North Cascades next week.

If all goes as planned, the 37 miles of snow-covered highway from the Skagit Valley to the Methow Valley should be cleared in four to six weeks.

Crews on both the east and west sides of the stretch of highway that is closed over the winter will work to remove about seven feet of snow from the highway.

A year ago, the highway was reopened on May 12 while in 2019 the gates swung open April 18.

The earliest opening was March 10, 2005.

