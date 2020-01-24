      Weather Alert

Seven Arrested In Seattle Tent Drug Bust

Jan 24, 2020 @ 10:44am

SEATTLE (AP) – Seattle police say officers have arrested seven people and seized crack cocaine from a multi-room tent that was in a larger encampment between freeway ramps for Interstate 90 and Interstate 5.

Police say people were selling cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from the tent and had a waiting room as well as an area for drug use.

Police say officers had also responded to several reports of gunfire in that area in the past week.

Members of multiple police units including SWAT served a warrant on the large tent in the encampment Wednesday and made the arrests on warrants and drugs possession.

