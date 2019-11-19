      Weather Alert

Settlement in Email Harrssment Case Involving Nazi Tattoo

Nov 19, 2019 @ 12:03pm

SEATTLE (AP) – A supervisor for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Seattle is receiving a $450,000 settlement after complaining of racial harassment from a co-worker with a Nazi tattoo.

The Seattle Times reports Cheryl Bishop, a senior supervisory agent who is black, complained of harassment from Bradley Devlin, the bureau’s resident agent in charge in Eugene, Oregon.

Devlin has a “German Eagle SS Lightning bolt” tattoo he says he got infiltrating a white supremacist biker gang in Ohio.

Bishop sued the ATF in 2018, saying the agency retaliated and scuttled her appointment to work at headquarters after she filed a discrimination complaint against Devlin.

Devlin said in court documents he is not racist and called Bishop’s complaints absurd.

He described their conflict as based on personality, not race.

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

