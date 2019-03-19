Serious Crash Involving Portland Police Closes I-205 Early Tuesday Morning

Portland, Ore. — About 12:20 A.M. Tuesday morning, calls to 9-1-1 reported hearing a loud crash in the area of Northbound I-205 and Division Street. When officers arrived they found two cars, including a Portland Police Bureau SUV involved in a crash.

Portland Police say the PPB SUV was hit from behind while parked in a construction zone on the freeway. The officer was pinned inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. The officer was taken to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to survive.

The other car was driven by an adult female. She was also seriously injured by is expected to survive.

I-205 Northbound was closed for several hours as the PPB Major Crash Team investigated.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at (503) 823-3333. Specifically, anyone who may have witnessed the dark colored SUV driving just prior to the crash, is encouraged to contact police. Information will be updated as it becomes available.