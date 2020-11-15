Serial Sex Offender Arrested After Allegedly Trying To Photograph Woman In Bathroom Stall
33 year old Jared Walter of Portland was arrested after police say he allegedly tried to photograph a woman in a bathroom stall.
The alleged incident happened at the Lloyd Center Mall.
Officers say when they arrived Walter was being detained by mall security.
Police say they learned the woman confronted Walter then told security.
Walter was taken to the Multnomah County Detention Center for Attempted Invasion of Personal Privacy in the First Degree.
They say the investigation is ongoing.
According to KXL news partner KGW, “Walter has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair on TriMet buses and trains. Walter has received a lifetime ban from TriMet. He was dubbed the “TriMet Barber” in the media.”
KGW continues, “Walter was sentenced to one year in jail in 2019 for inappropriately touching multiple women. He pleaded guilty to sexual harassment, sex abuse and interfering with public transportation. He was released for good behavior later that year.”
KGW also reports that Walter was charged earlier this year “with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse and two counts of harassment after a woman said he inappropriately touched her at Legacy Emanuel hospital.”