Serial Rapist Sentenced In Washington State
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A serial rapist who arranged meetings with women online and then attacked them at knifepoint has been sentenced.
The News Tribune reports that Superior Court Judge Philip Sorensen gave Navin Avery Milko 50 years, two months to life on Friday.
That means the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if Milko is released.
Jurors convicted the 26-year-old of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, two counts of attempted first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree burglary and felony harassment earlier this year.