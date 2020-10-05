      Breaking News
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive For COVID-19

Serial Rapist Sentenced In Washington State

Oct 5, 2020 @ 11:41am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – A serial rapist who arranged meetings with women online and then attacked them at knifepoint has been sentenced.

The News Tribune reports that Superior Court Judge Philip Sorensen gave Navin Avery Milko 50 years, two months to life on Friday.

That means the state’s Indeterminate Sentence Review Board will decide when or if Milko is released.

Jurors convicted the 26-year-old of first-degree rape, two counts of attempted first-degree rape, two counts of second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary, two counts of attempted first-degree kidnapping, attempted first-degree burglary and felony harassment earlier this year.

TAGS
prison rape Sentence Washington
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro