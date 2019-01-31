Serial Bank Robber Strikes Again in Raleigh Hills

Washington County, Oregon – A serial bank robber has struck again this time in Raleigh Hills. Police say the same suspect robbed the Columbia Bank on 77th avenue last month too. Witnesses tell the Washington County Sheriff’s office the man walked up to the teller and demanded money. Then he ran away. Police are still looking for him. Surveillance video was able to get a good picture of the suspect during a previous robbery. He’s described as a white man in his 50’s. The suspect is also accused of robbing several other banks around Portland.

On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at 11:29 a.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a robbery at Columbia Bank, located at 4805 Southwest 77th Avenue in the Raleigh Hills community.

Witnesses reported that a male approached the counter and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect then fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. Deputies conducted an extensive search of the area but the suspect was not located. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is believed to be the same person who robbed the bank on December 24, 2018. He is also believed to be the suspect in numerous bank robberies across the Portland metro area. [read more]

The suspect is described as a 50 to 60-year-old white male, approximately 5-foot-8 tall, medium build, gray-haired, and wearing prescription glasses. He was wearing a black baseball hat and a dark-colored windbreaker jacket during today’s incident.

Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect. A photo released on January 9 is included in this release. Security footage of today’s incident is not available for release at this time.

Sheriff’s Office detectives continue to work closely in coordination with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Beaverton Police Department, and Portland Police Bureau on related cases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives by calling (503) 846-2700