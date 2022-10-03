North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile That Flew Over Japan

A TV shows J-Alert or National Early Warning System to the Japanese residents Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Tokyo. South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. The words read " Missile passed. Missile passed." (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea has fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy.

The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea flew over Japan and was believed to have landed into the Pacific Ocean.

It said authorities have issued an alert to residents in northeastern regions to evacuate buildings.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it also detected the launch of a ballistic missile that was fired toward the North’s eastern waters.