Sentencing Date Set In Jeremy Christian MAX Murder Trial

May 22, 2020 @ 7:00am

PORTLAND, Ore. — The man convicted of stabbing three men, killing two of them on a MAX train near Hollywood Transit Center on May 26th, 2017 will be sentenced next month.

Jeremy Christian’s sentencing date has been moved to June 18th at 9:00am.  He was set to be sentenced in March before COVID-19 restrictions took effect.

Christian was found guilty of all 12 counts against him in February including two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai Meche, and one count of attempted murder for stabbing Micah Fletcher.  The men came to the aid of two teenage girls who Christian was harassing on the train.

Christian could be sentenced to a minimum of 30 years for each count of murder.

