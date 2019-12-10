Sentence Handed Down In Bend Weed Oil Explosion
David Paulsen of Bend, Oregon, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in federal prison and two years’ supervised release for illegally manufacturing and possessing cannabis during a March 2018 butane honey oil (BHO) explosion in Bend. BHO is a concentrated form of cannabis extracted using highly flammable or combustible solvents.
Bend police officers responded to an explosion at a residence where David Paulsen lived with his wife, Jennifer Paulsen their three-year-old daughter. During a search more than 34 pounds of cannabis, butane cans, and a BHO extraction device were found.
On September 18, 2019, David Paulsen pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing or possessing with the intent to manufacture, distribute, or dispense marijuana.
The government moved to dismiss Jennifer Paulsen’s federal charges during her husband’s sentencing.