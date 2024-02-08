The Senate Votes To Begin Working On A Last-Ditch Effort To Approve Funds For Ukraine And Israel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is beginning work on a package of wartime funding for Ukraine and other U.S. allies.

But doubts remained Wednesday about the level of support from Republicans who have rejected a carefully negotiated compromise that also included border enforcement policies.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has tried to salvage $60 billion in funding for Ukraine, as well as roughly $35 billion more for Israel, other allies and national security priorities.

The new effort comes after the collapse this week of a bipartisan agreement to tie border enforcement policies to the package.

GOP leaders are scrambling to find a plan that their senators can back