The past two days, we’ve seen some extremely contentious exchanges, not only with Supreme Court Nominees Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford but with the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Voices have been raised, rules and laws have been challenged, accusations have flown, and lawmakers have left the room. Is this just part of a lively democracy or are changes needed in the way we do this confirmation process? What do you think?
Senator Squabbling
|
Sep 28, 2018 @ 8:11 AM