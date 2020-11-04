Senator Merkley Wins 3rd Term

PORTLAND, Ore. – Senator Jeff Merkley is headed back to Washington D.C. for a 3rd term.
The Democrat beat his Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins by over 20 percent of the vote.
Thank you Oregon! I’m honored to have earned your support to continue representing Oregon in the U.S. Senate. I’ll always fight with everything I’ve got to make life better for ALL Oregonians. https://t.co/4RBM3UjJwv
— Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) November 4, 2020
Thank you Oregon! I’m honored to have earned your support to continue representing Oregon in the U.S. Senate. I’ll always fight with everything I’ve got to make life better for ALL Oregonians. https://t.co/4RBM3UjJwv
— Jeff Merkley (@JeffMerkley) November 4, 2020