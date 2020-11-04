      Weather Alert

Senator Merkley Wins 3rd Term

Nov 3, 2020 @ 9:22pm
PORTLAND, Ore. – Senator Jeff Merkley is headed back to Washington D.C. for a 3rd term.

The Democrat beat his Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins by over 20 percent of the vote.

 

