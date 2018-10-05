Kavanaugh Nomination Advances To Final Floor Vote

The first floor vote on Kavanaugh, scheduled for 10:30 a.m EST, comes one day after Republicans and Democrats reviewed the FBI report detailing interviews about allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the nominee. Republicans on Friday generally expressed vindication from the report; Democrats voiced disappointment, claiming the scope was insufficient and lacking key information and testimony.

But not all Republicans — or Democrats — have announced how they will vote ahead of Friday morning’s cloture vote, which is a vote that will set into motion further votes on the floor. Republicans can only afford to lose one Republican, if all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh.

