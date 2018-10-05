Kavanaugh Nomination Advances To Final Floor Vote

Washington, DC (CBS NEWS) – Update: The key procedural vote was just held and passed 51 to 49 to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination onto the next round.
With key lawmakers undecided, senators are set to begin voting on whether to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The votes comes amid allegations of sexual misconduct and intense protests that have divided the nation.
The first floor vote on Kavanaugh, scheduled for 10:30 a.m EST, comes one day after Republicans and Democrats reviewed the FBI report detailing interviews about allegations of sexual misconduct leveled against the nominee. Republicans on Friday generally expressed vindication from the report; Democrats voiced disappointment, claiming the scope was insufficient and lacking key information and testimony.
But not all Republicans — or Democrats — have announced how they will vote ahead of Friday morning’s cloture vote, which is a vote that will set into motion further votes on the floor. Republicans can only afford to lose one Republican, if all Democrats vote against Kavanaugh.
For previous coverage, see:
- Anti-Kavanaugh protesters take over Senate building, Amy Schumer among those arrested
- John Paul Stevens says Kavanaugh shouldn’t be on Supreme Court
- Republican senator says he won’t attend Kavanaugh confirmation vote if it’s Saturday
Follow along below for live updates.
-
Pence on standby in case his vote is needed
Vie President Mike Pence is in Washington this weekend, in case his vote is needed to break a tie, sources tell CBS News.
Pence, while he has expressed his support for Kavanaugh, has been less vocal in his defense of the nominee than has Mr. Trump. At a rally in Minnesota Thursday night, the president blasted Democrats for obstructing his nominee, although it was Republicans who requested the delay in the vote to allow for the FBI probe. The president also reiterated his defense of Kavanaugh on Twitter.
“The harsh and unfair treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh is having an incredible upward impact on voters. The PEOPLE get it far better than the politicians. Most importantly, this great life cannot be ruined by mean & despicable Democrats and totally uncorroborated allegations!” the president tweeted Thursday.
-
When is the Senate voting and how will it work?
The first floor vote in the Senate is set to take place at 10:30 a.m. It’s called a “cloture” vote, which requires a simple majority of senators and simply sets the voting process in motion.
A final vote on Kavanaugh could take place as early as Saturday. But that could be delayed if Republicans don’t have an easy majority, since Sen. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, insists he will attend his daughter’s wedding back home.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has the final say on scheduling the vote, pursuant to Senate rules.
-
Who are the undecided senators?
Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republican who called for the FBI review in the first place, has yet to say where he stands.
Sen. Susan Collins, the Republican moderate from Maine who said she was carefully reviewing all the information Thursday, hasn’t announced her decision.
Nor has Sen. Lisa Murkowski, a Republican from Alaska who enjoys bipartisan support.
Sen. Joe Manchin, a vulnerable Democrat in West Virginia, the state that voted most decisively for Mr. Trump in 2016, also has yet to say where he will land.