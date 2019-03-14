Senate Votes To Terminate President’s Border Order

A U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits parked next to a secondary fence along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego, California. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on Congress and President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump has one thing to say after the Republican-led Senate voted to block his national emergency declaration for border wall funding: “VETO!”

Trump tweeted the one-word response Thursday after the Senate voted 59-41 in favor of a resolution to block the measure. A total of 12 Republicans voted with Democrats to rebuke the president.

—

2:50 p.m.

In a stunning rebuke, the Republican-controlled Senate has voted to terminate President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Senate voted 59-41 for a resolution to halt Trump’s emergency order. Trump has promised to veto it, and it is unlikely that Congress will have the votes to override him.

Yet the vote represents a remarkable break between Trump and Senate Republicans. It’s the first time Congress has used its power to reject a presidential emergency order.

Trump wants to use his declaration to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. He had warned Republicans to stick with him on the vote. He said doing otherwise would be siding with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But several Republicans defied that warning.

Trump wants to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved. The move is also being challenged in court.

—

2:44 p.m.

The Senate is poised to reject President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, with several Republicans joining Democrats in opposing Trump’s use of executive power.

Enough senators have voted “yes” to pass a resolution Thursday terminating Trump’s emergency order. The vote is still ongoing.

The resolution has already cleared the House, so it will soon head to Trump’s desk. He has promised to reject it by issuing what will likely be his first veto. It is unlikely that Congress will have the votes to override him.

Thursday’s vote would be the first time Congress has rejected a presidential emergency under the 1976 National Emergency Act.

Trump wants to use his declaration to steer $3.6 billion more to border barriers than lawmakers approved.

—

10:55 a.m.

Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Sen. Lamar Alexander have endorsed a resolution passed by the Democratic-controlled House to block President Donald Trump from using emergency powers to fund his long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

That brings to seven the number of Republicans who have announced they will cross Trump on a vote expected for Thursday afternoon, ensuring the measure will pass.

Romney was the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee and a sometimes critic of Trump; Alexander is among the senior guardians of the Senate as an institution. Lawmakers oppose Trump’s action because they see the power of the purse as Congress’ prerogative.

Romney said that “this is a vote for the Constitution and for the balance of powers that is at its core.”

Trump has promised to veto the measure and is sure to be sustained by his House GOP allies.

—

10:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump is urging Republican senators to support his emergency declaration for border funding, and says any efforts to change the national emergency law should come later.

Trump tweeted Thursday as the GOP-led Senate appeared set to approve a resolution blocking the border emergency he declared to steer more money to his border wall.

Trump stressed that he will not immediately take up proposals to amend the national emergencies law, which some Republicans have been pitching as a way to limit defections in Thursday’s Senate vote.

Said Trump: “If, at a later date, Congress wants to update the law, I will support those efforts, but today’s issue is BORDER SECURITY and Crime!!! Don’t vote with Pelosi!”

—

7 a.m.

President Donald Trump is renewing his threat to veto a congressional resolution revoking his declaration of an emergency at the southern border. Trump had declared an emergency to try to circumvent Congress to access more money for his promised border wall.

The Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday on the resolution, with many Republicans expected to join Democrats in disapproving the declaration.

Trump tweeted early Thursday about “the big National Emergency vote today” in the Senate. He said, “I am prepared to veto, if necessary,” and called the situation at the border “a National Security and Humanitarian Nightmare.”

Trump has not yet vetoed a bill. Overturning a presidential veto requires a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate, but there aren’t enough votes to do so on the border resolution.

—

12:12 a.m.

The Republican-led Senate is set to deal President Donald Trump a rebuke on his declaration of a national emergency at the Mexican border. The only remaining question is how many GOP senators will join Democrats in defying him.

Republicans say Thursday’s showdown vote will result in Congress sending Trump a resolution blocking the border emergency he proclaimed last month to steer an extra $3.6 billion to building barriers. The Democratic-controlled House approved the measure last month.

Senate approval would force Trump to use a veto to protect his “Build the Wall” mantra over objections from his own party.

The vote also forces many GOP senators into a difficult box: defy Trump or assent to an emergency declaration that many lawmakers think goes too far.