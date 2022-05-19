      Breaking News
Fatal Crash Shuts Down Interstate 5 In Kelso

Senate Votes Final Congressional OK For $40 Billion In Ukraine Aid

May 19, 2022 @ 10:47am

WASHINGTON (AP) – A $40 billion infusion of military and economic aid for Ukraine and its allies has cleared the Senate and will head to President Joe Biden for his signature.

All Democrats and most Republicans rallied behind the latest, and possibly not last, U.S. financial salvo against Russia’s invasion.

Approval comes three weeks after Biden requested a smaller $33 billion version.

Though the margins in both chambers were overwhelming, many of the “no” votes in the House and Senate came from supporters of former President Donald Trump’s isolationist agenda.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said before Thursday’s vote that it was “beyond troubling” that some Republicans were adopting Trump’s “soft-on-Putin playbook.”

TAGS
billion Congress Help Russia senate Ukraine Washington
Popular Posts
Body Of Former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown Recovered
Kate Brown Tells Oregon To Get Ready To Have The State Burn Down Around You
Man Arrested In Brooklyn Subway Attack Pleads Not Guilty To Terrorism Charges
Courtesy Carson City Sheriff
U.S. Marshals Capture Oregon Fugitive In Nevada
Florence Police Chief, Former Lane County Sheriff Dies After Announcing Upcoming Retirement
Connect With Us Listen To Us On