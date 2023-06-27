KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

SENATE REPORT: FBI And Homeland Security Ignored ‘Massive Amount’ Of Intelligence Before Jan. 6

June 27, 2023 9:48AM PDT
Share
SENATE REPORT: FBI And Homeland Security Ignored ‘Massive Amount’ Of Intelligence Before Jan. 6
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee’s report says the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security downplayed or ignored “a massive amount of intelligence information” before the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S Capitol.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee report being released Tuesday says the agencies failed to warn of violence as some of then-President Donald Trump’s supporters planned the siege openly online.

The report by the panel’s majority staff says the intelligence community has not entirely recalibrated to focus on the threats of domestic, rather than international, terrorism.

It says government intelligence leaders “could not conceive” the Capitol would be overrun.

The FBI and Homeland Security say they’ve implemented changes.

More about:
fbi
homeland security
January 6th
riot

Popular Posts

1

Justice Department Accuses Minneapolis Police Of Rights Violations After George Floyd's Killing
2

PROSECUTORS: The Weapons Expert In The Alec Baldwin Case Was Hungover On Set
3

Fed's Powell: More Rate Hikes Are Likely
4

Guardsman Indicted On Charges Of Disclosing Classified National Defense Information
5

Retail Sales Rose 0.3% In May