      Weather Alert

Senate Panel Deadlocks On Supreme Court Nominee Judge Jackson, Confirmation Remains On Track

Apr 4, 2022 @ 1:34pm
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate Judiciary Committee has deadlocked on whether to send Ketanji Brown Jackson’s  Supreme Court nomination to the Senate floor.

But President Joe Biden’s nominee is still on track to be confirmed this week as the first Black woman on the high court.

The committee’s tie vote Monday was expected.

But it was still a blow to Democrats who had hoped for a bipartisan process and the first time the committee has deadlocked on a Supreme Court nomination in three decades.

Democrats are aiming to confirm her by the end of the week as the first Black woman on the court.

TAGS
court judge Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson nominee Supreme
Popular Posts
Suspect Accused Of Three Murders, Multiple Shootings Across Portland
Portland's Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping Extended Again As Mayor Touts Progress
Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At NW Portland Sports Bar
Naturopathic Doctor In Washington State Sentenced To Prison
Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty Reacts To Judgement
Connect With Us Listen To Us On