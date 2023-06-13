KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Senate Just Barely Confirms Bernstein As President’s Economic Adviser

June 13, 2023 4:44PM PDT
Share
Senate Just Barely Confirms Bernstein As President’s Economic Adviser
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate has narrowly confirmed Jared Bernstein to be the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.

A longtime aide to President Joe Biden and an economist focused on workers, Bernstein was confirmed by a vote of 50-49.

Republican lawmakers were critical of his claims early in the administration that the high inflation coming out of the pandemic was temporary.

Rising costs for families and businesses have been a challenge for Biden, though the Labor Department said Tuesday that the pace of inflation fell in May to 4%, the lowest 12-month figure for consumer prices in more than 12 years.

More about:
Economic Advisor
President
senate

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Eases From 7-Month High To 6.71% This Week
2

Actor Danny Masterson Found Guilty Of 2 Out Of 3 Counts Of Rape In Retrial
3

Fox News Sends Tucker Carlson Cease-And-Desist Letter Over Twitter Series
4

Beaverton School District Teacher Accused Of Drinking Alcohol During Class.
5

Lawyers For Former President Trump Meet With Justice Department Officials