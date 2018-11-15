Senate Investigation Into Rape Allegation to Move Forward

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – Senate leaders in Washington state say that an outside investigation into a rape allegation made against state Sen. Joe Fain will continue even though he lost his re-election bid.

Democrat Mona Das captured nearly 51 percent of the vote in last week’s election, and Fain conceded Friday, a day after the chamber’s Facilities and Operations Committee unanimously approved an investigation.

Senate leaders last week said they would re-evaluate the decision if Fain, a Republican from Auburn, lost. On Wednesday, Democratic Sen. Andy Billig, the chamber’s new majority leader, said the investigation will move forward.

In September, Seattle resident Candace Faber tweeted that Fain raped her in 2007, on the night she graduated from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Fain, who has denied the allegation, was not in office at the time at the time of the alleged assault.