Senate Rejects Legislation That Would Expand Child Tax Credit And Restore Business Tax Breaks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are heading home for the month after failing to advance a bill to expand the child tax credit and restore some business tax breaks.

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer dared Republicans to vote against the tax cut package Thursday as campaign season ramps up, saying they’d voting against tax cuts for many low-income families and businesses.

But GOP senators did just that during a 48-44 procedural vote that required support from 60 lawmakers to advance.

Republicans said Democrats weren’t serious about addressing their concerns about the bill and that they would be in position to write a better measure next year.