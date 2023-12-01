KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Sen. Rand Paul Performed Heimlich Maneuver On Choking Sen. Joni Ernst During GOP Lunch

November 30, 2023 4:09PM PST
Share
Sen. Rand Paul Performed Heimlich Maneuver On Choking Sen. Joni Ernst During GOP Lunch
Courtesy: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, was choking on food during a luncheon when fellow Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky performed the Heimlich maneuver on her.

The incident occurred Thursday during a closed-door Republican lunch in the Capitol.

Shortly after, Ernst posted on social media to thank Paul, who formerly worked as an eye doctor.

Ernst joked that she was choking on “woke policies.”

She was seen walking in the Capitol after the incident, and senators said they were grateful Paul was ready to help her.

More about:
Joni Ernst
Rand Paul

Popular Posts

1

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 7.22%, Lowest Level Since September
2

Oregon Food Bank Criticized For Thanksgiving Day Tweet
3

Pop Star Shakira Reaches Deal With Spanish Prosecutors On First Day Of Tax Fraud Trial
4

American Consumers More Confident In November
5

Fire Fighters Respond To 12 Suspicious Fires In Southeast Portland