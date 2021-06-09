      Weather Alert

Semi-Tractor Trailer Lands On Top Of Car On I-5

Jun 9, 2021 @ 10:18am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Interstate 5 northbound was closed between Highway 217 and Terwilliger Blvd. for nearly six hours on Wednesday morning due to a crash involving a semi and passenger vehicle.

A semi-tractor trailer crashed onto its side and landed on top of another vehicle around 4:30am.

Three people inside the car were rescued.  There is no word on their conditions.  Police say there are no fatalities.

One northbound lane reopened around 10:15am.  Two other lanes will be closed into the afternoon as crews right and remove the truck.

