Semi Roll-Over Crash Closes Interstate 5 Northbound Near Jefferson

Aug 6, 2020 @ 6:28am

JEFFERSON, Ore. — Interstate 5 northbound was closed for about four miles on Wednesday night after two semi trucks and trailers rolled over spilling hazardous materials on the freeway.  Crews worked overnight into the morning to upright the vehicles and clean-up the debris.

The crash happened near mile post 242.  Traffic was detoured at mile post 238 onto Highway 164.  One lane was re-opened around 6:15 this morning.

We heard from drivers that the closure and detour caused delays of one hour or more.

