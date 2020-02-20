Semi Crashes Into Multiple Vehicles on Interstate 5 NB In Wilsonville

      Breaking News
Feb 20, 2020 @ 6:31am

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — All lanes of Interstate 5 northbound near Boeckman Road were blocked just after 6:00 on Thursday morning after a semi truck crossed from the southbound lanes into northbound traffic and crashed into multiple vehicles.

A pick-up truck caught fire.  Four people were taken to hospitals.  At least two were seriously injured.

The Oregon Department of Transportation expects the northbound lanes will be closed until this afternoon.  One lane could re-open late this morning.

KXL listener Dimitry Vshivkoff shared this video.

