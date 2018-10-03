Selfie Obsession Takes A Dark Turn

Come closer, let’s take a picture together. In case you missed it, selfie obsession is alive and well, and it’s deadly too according to a new study. Selfie obsession has led to 259 deaths since 2011. Almost half of all selfie deaths occurred in 20–29 year age group followed by 36 per cent of deaths in 10–19 year age group. Millennial daredevils accounted for almost half of all deaths. Drownings and falls have been the most common reasons for selfie deaths. The highest number of deaths has been reported in India – followed by Russia, and then the USA.The study’s lead author said that selfies are not dangerous but the human behaviour that comes with them is. Read more below.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6224579/Scientists-call-no-selfie-zones-study-finds-hundreds-died-past-six-years.html