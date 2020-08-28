      Weather Alert
Weakened But Still Dangerous Hurricane Laura Still Poses Threat

Self Defense Expert, Massad Ayoob On Jacob Blake Shooting: “I Don’t See Anything The Officer Could Have Done But Fire His Weapon”

Aug 28, 2020 @ 11:28am

While talking to Lars about the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake, and the possible self-defense shootings involving Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, self-defense expert Massad Ayoob explains why the officer was left with little choice when dealing with the situation involving Jacob Blake. You can listen to the full interview below.

The post Self Defense Expert, Massad Ayoob On Jacob Blake Shooting: “I Don’t See Anything The Officer Could Have Done But Fire His Weapon” appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro