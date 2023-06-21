“Selective Statistics or Objective Analysis? Analyzing Claims of Liberals Painting Republican Cities as Soft on Crime

The debate over crime and its political implications has led to accusations of selective statistics being used by liberals to portray Republican cities as soft on crime. John Lott, author of “More guns, Less Crime,” argued in his latest piece at the Real Clear Investigation, that liberals cherry-pick data to highlight crime rates and incidents in Republican-controlled cities, such as Chicago, Detroit, and St. Louis, while downplaying or ignoring similar issues in Democratic-controlled cities. By focusing solely on Republican cities, they contend that liberals attempt to create a narrative that portrays Republicans as ineffective in addressing crime-related challenges.

This selective use of statistics is seen as a strategy to shape public perception and support for their policy agendas. However, it is essential to approach such claims with a critical mindset and consider a comprehensive range of data and factors that contribute to crime rates across cities and states. Lars Larson invites John Lott to delve into his findings, providing valuable insights on the subject.