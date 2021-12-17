      Weather Alert

Selah Police Investigating Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisonings

Dec 17, 2021 @ 9:59am

SELAH, Wash. (AP) – Selah police are investigating the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Speyers Road home.

Selah police were called around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Chief Dan Christman says one of the teenagers in the house called a friend and said she was not feeling well, and the friend called 911.

The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police and medics arrived quickly and three people – a man, woman and a teenager – were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was found in a car in an attached garage.

