Selah Police Investigating Possible Carbon Monoxide Poisonings

SELAH, Wash. (AP) – Selah police are investigating the deaths of three people from possible carbon monoxide poisoning at a Speyers Road home.
Selah police were called around 1 p.m. Thursday.
Chief Dan Christman says one of the teenagers in the house called a friend and said she was not feeling well, and the friend called 911.
The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
Police and medics arrived quickly and three people – a man, woman and a teenager – were pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was found in a car in an attached garage.