Security Stepped Up Worldwide For So Called “Day Of Rage”

Security worldwide has been heightened due to Hamas’ call for a “Day of Rage” targeting Israelis and Jews. Israeli authorities, including the Israel National Security Council and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, have advised Israelis abroad to remain vigilant and avoid demonstrations or protests. They suggest checking with local security forces for information on potential disturbances.

Hamas, amid Operation Swords of Iron, called on its supporters globally to participate in the “Day of Rage” on Friday, October 13, 2023, with the intention of targeting Israelis and Jews. Violent protests are anticipated in various countries.

The National Security Council, security services, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs continue to work to protect Israeli citizens worldwide.

The FBI is aware of global action calls on October 13th that may lead to demonstrations in the United States and is collaborating with law enforcement partners to address potential threats. The FBI encourages the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

Former Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal has called for protests in support of the Palestinians, specifically mentioning Jordan and Lebanon, which have a significant Palestinian refugee population.

The Israel-Hamas conflict, initiated by a terrorist group attack in Israel, has resulted in over 2,800 deaths as of Friday, including Israeli civilians, soldiers, and Americans.

Security measures have been increased in major American cities and countries globally to prevent acts of antisemitism and violence against Jewish individuals.