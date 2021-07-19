      Weather Alert

Security Guard Shot And Killed In Tacoma

Jul 19, 2021 @ 10:06am

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend.

One involved a female security guard and the other was a man who was shot.

Police say the woman was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say she died from trauma.

Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot.

He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

No suspect has been found in either incident.

TAGS
Security Guard shot Tacoma
Popular Posts
Recovery Effort at Collapsed Florida Condo Building Could End Soon
Multnomah County Releases Preliminary Report On Heat Wave Deaths
Oregon's Largest Wildfire Grows To More Than 530 Square Miles
Victims Identified In Deadly Salem Bar Shooting
Brush Fire On 99E Between Oregon City & Canby Forces Evacuations
Connect With Us Listen To Us On