Security Guard Shot And Killed In Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Tacoma Police say they are investigating two fatalities that happened over the weekend.
One involved a female security guard and the other was a man who was shot.
Police say the woman was working as a security guard and was found dead by her co-worker around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police say she died from trauma.
Police were also called around 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance and found a Hispanic man on the ground and appeared to have been shot.
He was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
No suspect has been found in either incident.