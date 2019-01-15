Security Guard Shoots Suspect Outside SE Bar

Portland, Oregon – A security guard at the Dream On Saloon on Southeast 159th and Stark opened fire early this morning and shot a man. Sometimes around 2am something happened between the guard and two men. The guard shot one of them, they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Portland police have arrested the two suspects involved. Lt. Tina Jones with Portland police just gave us this update:

In a separate shooting a few months ago back in November, a man was shot and killed outside the same bar, the Dream On Saloon. There’s no connection between the two shootings, only that they happened at the same location. Read more on that here: