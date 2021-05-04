Security Fencing Removed From Washington State Capitol
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) – The security fencing around buildings on Washington state’s Capitol campus has been removed, four months after the barriers went up during national unrest tied to the presidential election.
The Olympian reports enhanced security measures have been in place since January.
A crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the gates to the Governor’s Mansion in Olympia on Jan. 6, the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Jan. 8 he had activated the Washington State National Guard to be in Olympia with State Patrol and local law enforcement ahead of the first day of the state’s 2021 legislative session Jan. 1