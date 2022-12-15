KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Secretary Of State Shemia Fagan Certifies Oregon’s General Election

December 15, 2022 1:57PM PST
SALEM, Ore. – Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Thursday certified the 2022 General Election.

“This election was smooth and secure,” said Secretary Fagan. “It’s a testament to the resiliency of Oregon’s vote-by-mail system and the importance of democracy to Oregonians.”

Oregon finished with a 66.9 percent voter turnout rate.

“In every corner of Oregon, the state of our vote-by-mail system is strong,” Secretary Fagan said. “I want to thank the elections workers around Oregon whose integrity and hard work makes our democracy work.”

Certified results can be found here: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Pages/electionhistory.aspx

https://twitter.com/OregonSOS/status/1603504192412418049?s=20&t=FX0ZmlCPaC9WF_3k2vGA5g

