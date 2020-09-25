Secretary Clarno Champions Vote By Mail
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Republican secretary of state hailed the state’s pioneering vote-by-mail as an example for the rest of the nation, though another election official warned of likely delays in announcing election results because of the coronavirus.
Secretary of State Bev Clarno challenged all voters in the state to cast ballots “so that Oregon can lead the nation in voter turnout and your voice will be heard.”
The statements from Clarno represent a strong counterpoint to President Donald Trump’s repeated statements, which are baseless, that voting by mail leads to massive fraud.
Since Oregon held the first all vote-by-mail in the nation 20 years ago, four states have followed.