Second Snowboarder Found Dead At Mount Hood Meadows
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A snowboarder has been found dead at an Oregon ski resort a day after another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall in the same area, authorities said Tuesday.
Police say Tim Bauters had been in Oregon on an extended work trip, but did not return home to California as planned.
His family reported him missing to the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office on Monday after not hearing from him since Friday when he was at Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort.
Around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, the ski resort told authorities searchers had found Bauters’ body.
The body was recovered in the same area where another snowboarder suffered a fatal fall Sunday.