Second Person Charged In Alleged Murder Of Salem Woman

Sep 30, 2021 @ 2:49pm

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Marion County officials have charged a second person in connection with the murder of a Salem woman who had been missing for several months.

The Statesman Journal reports court records show 24-year-old Jayda Denean Bailey was arraigned last week in Marion County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and conspiracy to commit murder.

Accusations of Bailey’s involvement come after murder, kidnapping and other charges were filed against Gustavo Ochoa-Valadez, of Astoria, in the death of Tonna Marie (Davis) Purnell.

