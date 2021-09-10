      Weather Alert

Second Nest Of Murder Hornets Located In Northwestern Washington

Sep 10, 2021 @ 4:10pm

BLAINE, Wash. (AP) – State officials say a second nest of murder hornets has been located this year in northwestern Washington state near the Canada border.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture said Friday their team on the ground had found the second nest of 2021 and that eradication will happen in the next few days.

Department officials say the nest is southwest of the first nest found this year.

Officials say all three nests found in the past two years have been within a few miles of each other.

The other two have been eradicated.

The giant insects can deliver painful though rarely deadly stings to people and wipe out entire hives of honey bees.

