Second Lents Shooting Victim Dies; Still No Suspects

UPDATE: VICTIM OF SHOOTING IDENTIFIED (PHOTO)

The victim of the shooting near Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street has been identified. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy and determined the cause of death was the result of a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as Robert Lewis IV, a 34 year-old male. Family has been notified and has provided the attached photos. The family respectfully requests privacy while they grieve the loss of their loved one.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, Homicide Detective Vince Cui can be reached at (503) 823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov

###ORIGINAL MESSAGE BELOW###

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 7:07 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a subject who had been shot in the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street. Officers arrived and located an adult male deceased in the area. Officers canvassed for involved parties, witnesses, and evidence and located evidence of gunfire.

Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Team responded to conduct an investigation. It is early in the investigation and investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the involved victim, as well as the cause of death.

Neighborhood traffic will be affected for several hours due to this active crime scene and investigation. Southeast 93rd Avenue from Duke to Henry Streets are closed and expected to remain so while this investigation proceeds.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Homicide Detective Vince Cui at (503)823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov or Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503)823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov . This is an on-going investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.