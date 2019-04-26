Second Lents Shooting Victim Dies; Still No Suspects

Portland, Oregon – An update on the two shootings in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood this week. Both victims have died. Around 10am Wednesday 39-year-old James Richardson was shot near 84th and Foster. Richardson died in the hospital the next morning.
Just nine hours after that shooting, another man was shot and killed less than a mile away, near Southeast 92nd and Henry. That victim has been identified as 34-year-old Robert Lewis IV.
Police still have no suspect in either case and want to hear from anyone with more information. They believe the two shootings are not connected.
The victim has been identified as James G. Richardson, a 39 year-old male. Family has been notified. (PHOTO)
This is an active investigation. If anyone has information about the incident or what led up to it, contact Homicide Detective Mark Slater at (503) 823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Erik Kammerer at (503) 823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.
UPDATE: VICTIM OF SHOOTING IDENTIFIED (PHOTO)
The victim has been identified as Robert Lewis IV, a 34 year-old male. Family has been notified and has provided the attached photos. The family respectfully requests privacy while they grieve the loss of their loved one.
This is an active investigation. If anyone has information about the incident, Homicide Detective Vince Cui can be reached at (503) 823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov
On Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 7:07 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to the report of a subject who had been shot in the area of Southeast 93rd Avenue and Southeast Henry Street. Officers arrived and located an adult male deceased in the area. Officers canvassed for involved parties, witnesses, and evidence and located evidence of gunfire.
Members of the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Homicide Team responded to conduct an investigation. It is early in the investigation and investigators are trying to determine what led up to the shooting. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the identity of the involved victim, as well as the cause of death.
Neighborhood traffic will be affected for several hours due to this active crime scene and investigation. Southeast 93rd Avenue from Duke to Henry Streets are closed and expected to remain so while this investigation proceeds.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact Homicide Detective Vince Cui at (503)823-0449 or vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov or Homicide Detective Travis Law at (503)823-0395 or travis.law@portlandoregon.gov . This is an on-going investigation and information will be released as it becomes available.