Second Inmate At Washington State Prison Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19
ABERDEEN, Wash. (AP) – The Washington Department of Corrections says a second inmate at an Aberdeen prison has died from complications of COVID-19.
The Stafford Creek inmate had been transferred to a healthcare facility after contracting the virus and died on Saturday.
The prisoner’s name has not been released.
Prison officials report Stafford Creek has had 770 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 30 days out of the 1,830 inmates that are housed there.
Prisoners have been on restricted movements since early December in an effort to prevent the virus’ spread.
The first inmate died on Dec. 10.