Second Health Advisory Issued For Oregon’s Schools

SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon Health Authority Friday issued its second health advisory for the state’s schools.
Here’s what’s advised:
a) Consider how they can implement additional layers of protection (examples include increased airflow and circulation, implementing all three COVID-19 testing programs, retraining staff on all protocols, and ensuring all staff, students and families know the COVID-19 symptoms); and
b) Enhance implementation of current layers (examples include reviewing contact logs, class and bus seating charts, transition activities, and mealtime practices for improvement).
This advisory will be in place until the end of October.