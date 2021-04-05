Second Gentleman Visits Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff was in Eugene Monday to visit the mass vaccination site at Wow Hall.
He was joined on the tour by Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Congressman Peter DeFazio.
The site is run by the White Bird Clinic.
And the Second Gentleman says he came away impressed by what he saw.
He also implored all Oregonians to roll up their sleeves, “We need to get folks vaccinated…if it’s your turn, go get the shot.”
Second Gentleman Emhoff then joined Eugene City Leaders for a roundtable discussion, “I’m trying to do everything I can to visit these partnerships…doing everything we can to get the word out.”
Here’s more from Governor Kate Brown’s Office:
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today joined Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio in Eugene for a tour of the White Bird Clinic community vaccination site at WOW Hall, as well as a discussion with key community partners. The visit highlighted the importance of equitable vaccine distribution; underscored the importance of getting vaccinated; and showcased a community health center that will use American Rescue Plan dollars to reach and vaccinate underserved populations.
“It’s critical that we meet people where they are in our communities to provide equitable access to vaccines,” said Governor Brown. “The White Bird community vaccination site, and their soon-to-be-deployed mobile vaccination unit, are strong examples of how we can work collaboratively and creatively to reach traditionally underserved communities. I’d like to thank Mr. Emhoff and Chair DeFazio for their support in ensuring funds from the American Rescue Plan will support community-based vaccination efforts to reach the communities hardest hit by COVID-19.”
Attending the visit with the the Governor, Second Gentleman, and Rep. DeFazio, were the following community partners:
- Chris Hecht, Executive Coordinator of White Bird Clinic
- Marissa Zarate, Co-Director of the Latinx & Immigrant Family Wellness Hub
- Pastor DeLeesa Meashintubby, Executive Director of Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of Lane County
- Karen Gaffney, Director of Lane County Health & Human Services