Second Gentleman In Oregon Friday

Jul 15, 2022 @ 2:51pm

EUGENE, Ore. – Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is in Oregon Friday.

He joined Governor Kate Brown in Eugene for the first day of the World Championships.

He also was with the Governor and members of the University of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on mental health.

The goal of the meeting was to raise awareness about the issue and to discuss the role of university research in prevention and intervention support.

“Mental health affects all Americans, especially our underserved and underrepresented communities,” said Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff. “We need to be sure we all shine a light on this issue as best we can. If we can desensitize it and make it okay to talk about, we can literally save lives. The stakes are high.”

