Second Effort Underway To Recall Governor Kate Brown
SALEM, Ore.– The Oregon Republican Party is making a second attempt to recall Democrat Governor Kate Brown. Party Chairman Bill Currier made the announcement on Monday.
More than 280,000 valid signatures need to be collected on petitions within the next 90 days.
Once certified, Governor Brown has five days to respond either by resigning or declining. A special election would be the next step.
You can find more information on the recall and where you can sign the petition here.